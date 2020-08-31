David A. Catalano, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David Anthony Catalano, age 53, of Green Tree, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully Monday morning, August 24, 2020, in UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, Pittsburgh after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on December 31, 1966 a son of Anthony F. and Kathleen (Mackey) Catalano.

He was a 1986 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School where he played on the football team and wrestled for his father and coach, Anthony. He was also a 1991 graduate of Mercyhurst University where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management.

He was previously employed as a manager at Crowne Plaza in Pittsburgh.

He was an avid Notre Dane and Oakland Raiders fan.

David loved his family especially his nieces and nephews, they will truly miss “Uncle Dave”. He is survived by his father, Anthony of Pittsburgh; two sisters, Christine McGory and her husband, Jim, of Cortland, New York and Michele Galando and her husband, David, of Youngstown, Pennsylvania; two nieces, Julianna and Olivia; two nephews, Jacob and Marco; an aunt, Sandra Stainbrook and her husband, Ronald, of Greenville; three uncles, Bob Catalano and his wife, Lily, of Greenville, Richard Catalano and his wife, Cathy, of Henryville, Pennsylvania and Doug Swanson of Greenville.

He was preceded in death by his mother and aunts, Linda Swanson and Donna Catalano.

Per David’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Inurnment will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Research, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.

