DaVail Jamar Richard Bryant, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. DaVail Jamar Richard Bryant will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr Bryant departed this life May 28, 2020 in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Interment will be in Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

