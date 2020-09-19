Daryl M. Canter, Tionesta, PA

TIONESTA, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daryl M. Canter, 59, of Tionesta, passed away on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at his home in Tionesta, Pennsylvania.



Daryl was born on March 13, 1961 to Robert and Helen (Bloss) Canter in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Hickory High School class of 1979.

Daryl worked as a welder for Mercer Forge. On September 18, 2013 he married his wife Terry (Cunningham) Canter, who survives at home.



He was a member of the Clarion Moose Lodge. Daryl enjoyed hunting and was a lifetime member of ABATE and the Jackson Field and Stream.



Daryl is survived by his wife Terry, daughters Nicole Heister and companion Michael Barr, Amanda Canter, sons, Dalton R. Canter and companion Nicole Heathcote, Brian Whitman and wife Kayla, Jacob Canter and wife Christine, grandchildren, Austin Mathieson, Clifford Reed Jr., Lucas Reed, David Canter, Danny Canter, Dylan Canter, Grace Canter, Brandon Guthrie, Garet Guthrie, Harlea Scarmack, Nora Whitman, Kole Barr, and brother Dean F. Canter and companion Betty Lohse.



He was preceded in death by father, Robert M. Canter, mother, Helen Canter, sister Pamela L. Rossi, and his favorite uncle John Canter, who helped raise him.



Per Daryl’s wishes, a celebration of life will be held privately.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

