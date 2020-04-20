Darryl V. Jackson, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darryl V. Jackson, Jr., age 30, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, the victim of a homicide.

He was born October 3, 1989 in Warren, the son of Darryl V. Jackson, Sr. and Roxanne Blackmon.

Darryl attended Warren G. Harding High School and later earned his GED.

He was employed at Metalico of Youngstown.

He enjoyed clothes, music, dancing and was quite the cook.

Fond memories of Darryl live on with his father, Darryl V. Jackson, Sr. of Warren; his mother, Roxanne Blackmon of Warren; two sisters, Laticia Jackson of Texas and Deanna Johnson of Warren and by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and good friends who mourn his passing and miss his smile.

Preceding him in death is one sister, Latoya Blackmon.

Visitation is private.

Interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.