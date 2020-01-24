Darryl S. Pinney, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Darryl S Pinney, 79 of Jamestown has passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 to reunite with his cherished family members and friends.

Darryl was the admired husband of Hilda J. Peden for 44 years. She passed away on January 23, 2006.



Together, they were the parents of Steve Pinney and his wife, Linda (Shannon), of Greenville, Michelle (Pinney) Bish and her husband, Brian, of Jamestown and Traci (Pinney) Gosser and her husband, Brad and his children, of Greenville. He was the grandfather of Scott (Dana), Kylie, Courtney, Bill and Jeffery and great-grandfather to Brooklyn.

Darryl was preceded in death by his mother, Lenora Sanders Steel and stepfather, Joe Steel; his father, Guy Clifford Pinney and his grandparents, Dursie and Charlie Lawrence who raised him and a grandson, Alex Andrew Miller.



As a young man, Darryl began his first job in Lawrence’s Service Station in Jamestown behind the candy counter. He was quickly promoted to gas attendant after eating more candy than he sold. After graduation in 1959 from Jamestown High School, Darryl started at Blazon Toy Factor with ten fingers and left in 1960 with nine.

He then decided to continue his education at Orgene Barber School in Erie, Pennsylvania.

From 1961 to 1963 Darryl worked as a barber in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Later in 1963 he joined John McClintock at McClintock’s Barber Shop in Jamestown, Pennsylvania. Darryl continued barbering in Jamestown until July of 2009 when the historic wedge-shaped barber shop finally closed its doors. Darryl then joined his daughter at her barber shop in Greenville, The Men’s Room until his retirement in September of 2017.



As a barber and landlord for 58 years, Darryl impacted many lives and formed numerous friendships. He was instrumental in establishing the Jamestown Historical Society and was co-author of the book “Through the Arch”. Through the 1970’s and early 1980’s, Darryl worked as a real estate agent in Greenville for David Lewis Real Estate.



Darryl also dabbled in photography, hypnosis, collecting vintage cameras, was the owner of the Pinney Arcade and also served for many years as president of Jamestown Little League.

Darryl was a member of the Greenville Family Moose Center #276 and the Greenville Elks #145.

Above all, Darryl’s true passion was dancing. He was a veracious ballroom dancer for 37 years. He enjoyed travel and his home in Florida for many years along side his companion and dance partner, Beth Myers.



Darryl is also survived by his three sisters, Diane Stevens of Kinsman, Ohio, Ruth Steel of Meadville, Pennsylvania and Ella Steel of Jamestown, Pennsylvania.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown with Rev. Sean Hall, Pastor of Hillside Presbyterian Church, Greenville officiating. Because his children refused to honor his wishes to have him sent to the taxidermist and placed behind his barber chair, as he requested.

Family and friends may call the funeral home on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Inurnment will be in Park Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jamestown Area Historical Society, 405 Summit Street, Jamestown, PA 16134.