Darryl LeMar Dukes, Sr. Obituary

Warren, Ohio - October 6, 2018

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Darryl LeMar Dukes Sr., 48, of 2504 Woodview Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, October 6, 2018, at 4:50 a.m. at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born August 31, 1970, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Edward and Jacqueline Louise Jordan Dukes, Sr.

Mr. Dukes was a member of Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ and enjoyed sports, watching television and fishing.

He was a 1988 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

He leaves to mourn five sons, Darryl L. Dukes, Jr., Christopher Rucker, Dandre Dukes, Dionte Dukes and Major Dorsey, all of Warren; one daughter, Ms. Darian Dukes of Warren; his mother, Ms. Jacqueline L. Jordan Dukes of Warren; seven brothers, Willie E. Dukes, Jr., of West Virginia, Anthony (Shawna) Dukes of Howland Township, Edward Dukes, KeMonte Dukes, DelRecco (Sharelle) Dukes and De’Orein Dukes, all of Warren and Devin (Khris) Boss of Liberty; four sisters, Ms. Kimberly Jordan of Columbus, Ms. Adell Dukes, Ms. Marcia Perry and Ms. Jada Ruiter, all of Warren; godmother, Ms. Barbara Logan of Columbus, who he lived with; three grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at 12:00 Noon at the Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ.

Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to the service, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

