Darryl Cowan, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darryl Cowan, Sr., 57, of Lander, Wyoming and formerly of Warren, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 5:35 a.m. in the coronary intensive care unit at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren.

He was born Monday, November 13, 1961 in Warren, the son of the late James E. and Ruby A. Hall Cowan, Sr. and lived in the area most of his life.

Darryl was a graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was an STNA and Home Healthcare Aide and worked for ten years at Community Skilled Nursing Centre in Warren.

Growing up he attended Hoyt Street Church of God in Christ.

He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed and was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins; enjoyed sitting by a campfire, hiking, singing and reading.

Fond memories of Darryl will be cherished by his wife, the former Rosetta R. Carter, whom he married on August 2, 1986; four children, Bryson M. Cowan of Warren, Riian A. Cowan of Warren, Jeremiah Miller, Sr. of Warren and Misha R. Cowan of Warren; his siblings, Cheryl Hardge of New Jersey, Annette Cowan of Bermuda, Donna Cowan of Louisiana and Christopher Cowan of Dayton and by two grandchildren, Jianna and Jeremiah, Jr.

Besides his parents, Darryl was preceded in death by brothers, James Edward Cowan, Jr. and Ronald Cowan.

A graveside service will take place on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in Oakwood Cemetery.

Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.