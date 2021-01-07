Darrell Kie Lewis, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Darrell Kie Lewis, 84, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday January 6, 2021.



Darrell was born July 9, 1936 to Mae (Melnizelk) and Glenn Lewis in Argentine, Pennsylvania.

He was a high school graduate and truck driver for Yourga Trucking, for over 30 years.

He married his wife Winifred (Greenawalt) Lewis on February 24, 1958, she survives at home.



He was a member of South Pymatuning Community Church and Teamsters Local 261. Darrell volunteered many years for the Red Cross.



Darrell is survived by his wife, Winifred Lewis, children, Tammy Lewis of Hermitage, Jeffrey (Jerry) Lewis of Campbell, Ohio, Michael (Stephanie) Lewis of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Lisa (Rebecca) Lewis of Sharon Pennsylvania, Stacey (James) Stein of Austintown, Ohio, 15 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Also surviving is his sister, Sandra (Judd) Cobbler.



He was preceded in death by his parents, sons, Randy Lewis and Russell Lewis.



Friends may call Monday January 11, 2021 from 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. in the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, PA 16148



Funeral services will be held Monday January 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the SHERMAN Funeral Home with Pastor Harley Williams and Pastor Dave Searle, co-officiating.



Burial will take place in Mt. Washington Cemetery



Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory