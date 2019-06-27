Darlene Wilson Obituary

McDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Wilson, 65, passed away at 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic following a short illness.



She was born in Gassaway, West Virginia on November 19, 1953 a daughter of William T. “Bob” and Hally Leoma (Scott) Lemon.



She was a 1971 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and attended Trumbull Business College.

She worked in the sports department of the Youngstown Vindicator and a clerk at Crofts Farm Market in Mineral Ridge and the Nickles Bakery Thrift Shop in Girard.

Darlene was a poet and enjoyed making crafts, reading and bowling. Most of all, she cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and their activities.



Darlene is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 47 years, Felix W. Wilson whom she married on May 5, 1972; two daughters, Angela (Joe) Sanson of McDonald and Kelley (Mike) Platt of Niles; five grandchildren, Olivia Sanson, Tyler Platt, Chelsea Sanson, Connor Platt and Sydney Platt and sister, Judith E. (Ed) Cochran of Howland.



She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Sandra Kay Powell, Karen Diann Ryan, Infant twin, Marlene Lemon and her dear grandmother, Tabitha Lemon.



Calling Hours will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The funeral will be at Noon on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the funeral home. Pastor Michael Cline will officiate.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.



Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.

