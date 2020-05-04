Darlene Sue Reigleman Miller Plake, Greenville, PA

Darlene Sue Reigleman Miller Plake, age 86, of Fort Myers, Florida entered into the presence of the Lord on Sunday May 3, 2020.



She was born at home in Greenville, Pennsylvania on Easter Sunday, April 1, 1934 to Ruth and Lawrence Reigleman.

Her sister, Patsy Ruth, died in 1945 at age 11.



Darlene played Alto Sax in the Swing Band while attending Penn High School and graduated in 1952.



She married C. Richard (Dick) Miller after graduating and they moved to Duncansville, Pennsylvania. They were married for 23 years and had four children; Stacy McCarrier of Fort Myers, Florida, Randy Miller (Sue) of Gibsonville, North Carolina, Darla Berry (Jim) of Eliot, Maine and Kelley Davis (Dave) of Timnath, Colorado. They gave her nine grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren.



In 1967, Darlene and her family moved back to Greenville where she was a secretary for Stanley Home Products, working her way up to Manager of the New Castle Branch.



Darlene was married to John Plake from 1976 until his death in 2008. In 1980, they moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where she was employed by Florida Power & Light for 13 years. After retiring, she and John moved to Port Charlotte, Florida. In 2012, Darlene moved to The Palms Retirement Community in Fort Myers, Florida.



Darlene became a Christian at the age of 10 and upon her death was a member of Winkler Road Baptist Church, Fort Myers, Florida.



Due to COVID – 19 restrictions, a Private Christian Burial Service, will be held at the Shenango Valley Cemetery Chapel on Friday, May 8, 2020, with Rev. Jeremy McClain of Harvest Baptist Church officiating. The remains of John Plake will also be interred at the Shenango Valley Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lighthouse of SWFL, PO Box 3464, North Fort Myers, FL 33918



Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125