Darlene McKlveen Obituary

Southington, Ohio - February 15, 2019

Posted: Feb 19, 2019 03:05 PM EST

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Wrapped in the arms of Jesus, Darlene McKlveen, 66, of Southington entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 15, 2019, with her family at her side.  

Darlene was a Catholic by faith.  

She was born February 13, 1953 and graduated from Warren Western Reserve in 1971.

She was employed at Packard Electric until moving to Houston, Texas, where she lived for 38 years.  In Houston, Darlene attended St. Thomas University before owning a club “Decades.”  Seven years later, Darlene and her soulmate for 24 years, Sandy Gurley, moved back home to Ohio to live in Southington.

Besides her soulmate, Darlene leaves behind sisters, Kathy L. Thompson (Ed) of Champion, Lois Gregory (Charles) of Southington; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and her loving companions, Skrapper and Sophie.  

She is preceded in death by her father, William J. McKlveen and mother, Selma J. (Long) McKlveen and brother-in-law, Silvio B. Andreatta.

Per her wishes, a private memorial to celebrate her life will be held. There are no calling hours. Cremation has taken place.

Donations to honor the life of Darlene can be made in her name to the National Foundation of Scleroderma, 300 Rosewood Drove, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

