Darlene McClain Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Darlene McClain will be held Thursday, June 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Youngstown.

Ms. McClain departed this life Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Hospice House in Poland surrounded by her loving family.



Ms. McClain was born December 21, 1951 in Youngstown, a daughter of Dewitt Overson and Martha Oliver.

She was a graduate of The Rayen School and was formerly employed with AT&T retiring after several years of service.

She was a member of the church serving as a member of numerous ministries.

She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.



She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Brian McClain who whom she made her home and William (Cynthia) McClain, Jr. of Orlando, Florida; her mother; her grandchildren, Brian McClain, Jr., Kavon McClain and OBeion Walker all of Youngstown and Brauna McClain of Canon; a host of other relatives and dear friends.



She was preceded in death by her father; her sons, J Scott McClain and Kevin McClain; her brother, Michael Hillson and her great-granddaughter, Kamryn McClain.



The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 19 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home and on Thursday, June 20 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.