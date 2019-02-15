Darlene Maynard Scarfo Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Darlene Maynard Scarfo, 61, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Darlene was born in August 28, 1957, in Youngstown, the daughter of Elmer, Sr. and Grace (Ripple) Maynard.

She was a homemaker.

Darlene enjoyed playing bingo and bowling but her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Darlene will always be remembered lovingly by her mother; three daughters, Melissa (John) Chetsko, Lisa (fiancé, Keith) Scarfo and Nicole (fiancé, Chris) Scarfo; five grandchildren, Christopher, Gianna, John, Cheyenne and Viny; brother, Elmer (Lisa) Maynard, Jr.; sister, Cheryl Hunt and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father; granddaughter, Taylor Snow and brother, Richard Maynard.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Monday, February 18 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman followed by a 6:00 p.m. funeral service.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Darlene’s family.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 18 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.