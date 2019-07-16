Darlene E. Smith, East Palestine, Ohio – Obituary

TULSA, Oklahoma (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene E. Smith, 74, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, formerly of East Palestine, died, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at her home.

She was born September 18, 1944 in Rochester, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Ralph and Elizabeth Morrow McCoy.

Darlene was a homemaker, a member of New Waterford Presbyterian Church and enjoyed making childrens afghans.

Her Husband, John H. Smith, whom she married, July 3, 1966, preceded her in death, December 28, 1999.

She is survived by her son, William (Anne) Smith of San Antonio, Texas; five grandchildren; three sisters, Ruth Telford, Kay (John) Parks and Sally Kelly and two brothers-in-law, Robert (Barbara) Smith of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Harry (Jean) Smith of Salem.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 a Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Reverend Dr. Meta Cramer officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at New Waterford Cemetery.

