Darlene Ann Hoffstetter Obituary

Ashtabula, Ohio, August 3, 2018

ASHTABULA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Darlene Ann Hoffstetter, 61, of Ashtabula, Ohio died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, August 3, 2018.

She was born September 18, 1956 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edward G. and Eileen (Hutchinson) Fumich.

Darlene worked as a health care aide.

She is survived by her daughter, Marcella M. Hoffstetter of Orwell, Ohio; brother, Gary (Gladys) Fumich of Ravenna, Ohio; grandson, Bruce Hoffstetter and stepmother, Shirley Marie Fumich of Streetsboro, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her son, Paul Maiden; her parents; brother, Thomas Martin Fumich and sister, Judy Marie Fumich.

Per her wishes cremation has taken place, with the arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

