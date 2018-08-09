Darlene Ann Hoffstetter Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ASHTABULA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Darlene Ann Hoffstetter, 61, of Ashtabula, Ohio died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, August 3, 2018.

She was born September 18, 1956 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edward G. and Eileen (Hutchinson) Fumich.

Darlene worked as a health care aide.

She is survived by her daughter, Marcella M. Hoffstetter of Orwell, Ohio; brother, Gary (Gladys) Fumich of Ravenna, Ohio; grandson, Bruce Hoffstetter and stepmother, Shirley Marie Fumich of Streetsboro, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her son, Paul Maiden; her parents; brother, Thomas Martin Fumich and sister, Judy Marie Fumich.

Per her wishes cremation has taken place, with the arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.