Darla M. Talbert, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Ms. Darla Talbert will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Ms. Talbert, 54, was called to her eternal resting place on Friday, July 10, 2020.

She entered this world on December 1, 1965 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Donald and Matilda (Ferguson) Talbert.

She was a proud graduate of Farrell High School Class of 1982 and dedicated member of Friendship Baptist Church.

She was known for her beautiful smile and was the life of the party. She loved jazz music and wouldn’t hesitate to rip up the dance floor. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend that you could depend on to lift your spirits. Her “tell it like it is” personality will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving daughter, Jessica Talbert-Kirsch of Farrell; her Godchildren, Curtis Talbert of Fayetteville, North Carolina and King and Johnathon Rutlin of Farrell; her siblings, Theresa and Keith Bryant of Kyle, Texas, Cheryl Locke of Farrell, Donald (Bink) Talbert of Farrell, Mary Talbert of Farrell, Stephanie Talbert of Haymarket, Virginia, Soyna Allen of Sharon, Brandon Chambers of Sharon, Aubrey and Christine Chambers of Branson, Missouri and Amber Chambers of Branson, Missouri; a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, sisters, brothers in love and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 18 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services. In accordance with CDC Guidelines the memorial ceremony is limited to immediate family members ONLY and everyone is advised to wear a mask or face covering.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

