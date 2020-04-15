Darla Jean Kukuda, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Darla Jean Kukuda, 78, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 in her home surrounded by family.



Darla was born on February 9, 1942 to Leroy and Virginia (Marstellar) Tice in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was a graduate of Sharpsville High School.

Darla married John Kukuda in 1960 they had three children together. Throughout her life she had various jobs, she was a nurse’s assistant at Farrell hospital and John XXIII. She also worked at the former Federal Wholesale and then retired from First National bank as a loan clerk.

Darla enjoyed being part of bowling leagues with her friends. She also enjoyed traveling, her favorite vacation was going to Las Vegas. Most importantly she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and attending their activities.



She was a member of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church in Sharpsville.



She is survived by her children, Christine Murrin (Michael) Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Jeffrey Kukuda, Newton Falls, Ohio Kimberly Chaykin, Tampa, Florida, grandchildren, Joshua Chaykin, Kylie Chaykin, Nicholas Murrin, Nathan Murrin, and brother, Gary Tice (Joyce) Naples, Florida

Darla was preceded in death by her parents.



Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Darla.



Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic, private services will be held.



Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service 124 W. Main St. Sharpsville, PA 16150