Danny L. Henthorne, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Danny L. Henthorne, 63, died at home Wednesday, September 30, 2020 following a lengthy illness.

Born December 19, 1956 in East Liverpool, he was a son of Richard C. and the late Verna (Pennell) Henthorne.

He worked as a maintenance technician at Winkle Industries.

Danny served our country for 18 years in both the Army and Air Force.

A member of New Lisbon Presbyterian Church, he was a former member of the Homeworth Lions Club and enjoyed hunting. He was a graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

In addition to his father of Lisbon, survivors include his wife, Charleen (Peters) Henthorne, three children: Scott (Heather) Henthorne, Angie (Brandon) Wytovich of and Briana Henthorne. There are four stepchildren: Robert (Emily) Crowder, Joseph Crowder and Vykky Crowder and Kody (Jacklyn) Crowde and many grandchildren as well as his brothers Dennis (Deborah) Henthorne and Donny Henthorne.

A private Burial will be at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Weber Funeral Home in Lisbon.

