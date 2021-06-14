Daniel T. Chovan, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel T. Chovan, 62, of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, formerly of Leavittsburg, Ohio. At Peace with Christ, Friday, April 30, 2021.

Beloved husband of Rosa nee Carrara. Loving father of Grace (Roan) Oropesa, Joseph (Amy) and Daniella. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Eleanor. Cherished grandfather of Mateo, Daniel, Luca, Chiara, Noah, Damian, Alesso, Samuel and Lucia. Dear brother of Joseph (Julie), Susan, Janet (Rick) Smelko and the late Corinne. Fond uncle and great uncle to many.

Visitation was held Tuesday, May 4 from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS) 8300 W. Lawrence Avenue, Norridge, Illinois.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 5 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Eugene Church for a Funeral Mass to be held at 11:00 a.m.

Interment in All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois.