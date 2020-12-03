Daniel Scott, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel L. Scott, 71, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at his home in East Palestine.

He was born April 3, 1949, in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Edward and Virginia Yurjavcic Scott.

Dan was a longtime member of Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church in East Palestine.

He is survived by three sons, Brian (Kimberly) Scott of South Carolina, Danny (Caroline) Scott of Texas, Larry Scott; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; as well as a brother and a sister.

Following Dan’s wishes, no public services will be observed.

He will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s cemetery in East Palestine with his parents.

Arrangements are being handled by Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.



