Daniel M. Chalop, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel M. Chalop, 93, of Warren, passed away on Saturday, December 15, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at Grace Woods Assisted Living in Niles.

He was born February 11, 1926, in West Beaver Township, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Milo and Mary Mraovic Chalop and was a lifelong area resident.

Dan was retired from LTV.

A Veteran of the United States Army, Dan served his country with the 62nd Battalion 13th Regiment abroad in the Pacific American Theatre. For his service to his country his was awarded the American Theater Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal and Victory Medal World War II and was honored with an honorable discharge on May 29, 1946, with the rank of Corporal.

He was of the Serbian faith.

Dan is survived by his sister Faith Bonini of Warren and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides his parents, Dan was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Reghetti, Lucy Pandelli, Nada Merriman, Mildred Cindea and a brother, Demetrios Chalop.

There will be no calling hours or services and a caring cremation will take place.

