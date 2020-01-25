Daniel L. Black, Sr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Lee Black, Sr., 75, of North Ray Street, died on Friday, January 24, 2020 at his home in New Castle.

He was born in New Castle on December 6, 1944, a son of the late Elmer and Clara (Kerrigan) Black.

He married Linda Black on February 14, 1983, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Black was a retired, self-employed, roofer.

He was also a Marine veteran.

He was an avid Pirates and Steelers fan. He also enjoyed spending time with people.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Pamela Rimboeck, Jennifer Perrine, Daniel L. Black, Jr. and Eric Black; two brothers, Phillip and James Black; two sisters, Patty and Margie Black; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, New Castle, Pennsylvania 16101.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel with Reverend Domenic Cestrone officiating.