Daniel K. Callahan, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel K. Callahan, 90, of S Maysville Road, West Salem Township, passed away on Friday morning, October 16, 2020 at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community in Greenville.



He was born in Greenville on October 25, 1929 to the late Arling L. and Elizabeth E. (Reigelman) Callahan.



Dan graduated from the former Penn High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

He spent his career working for Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad, retiring as an electrician foreman and was very proud of the engineering certificate he earned.



He was a member of the Greenville Elks and a longtime member of Zions Reformed United Church of Christ in Greenville.

He enjoyed hunting, photography, his dogs and spending time with his family.



He was married to Cleo M. (Leonard) Callahan on December 27, 1948,and they were just short of celebrating 70 years before she passed away on October 14, 2018.



Dan is survived by a daughter, Chris Stockner and her husband, Dean, of Greenville; three sons, Bradley Callahan and his wife, Jeanne, of Ventura, California, Lance Callahan of Greenville and Clayton Callahan and his wife, Kalli, of Springboro, Pennsylvania; 10 grandchildren, Troy Henry of Mercer, Shannon Ritzert and her husband, Chalmer, of Greenville, Ashley Montgomery and her husband, Seth, of Harrisville, Pennsylvania, Cassandra Callahan of Greenville, David Callahan of Ventura, California, Megan Stockner and her fiancé, David Soltis, of Sheakleyville, Amy Albert and her husband, Brian, of Erie, Kristy Fletcher of Linesville and Kyle Hyatt and his wife, Nicole, of Girard, Pennsylvania; 12 great-grandchildren, Reina, Gina, Jalen, Parker, Kellen, Ava, Evelynn, Adaline, Kiana, Terrell, Arianna and Samantha.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Callahan and Richard L. Callahan.



Visitation will be held on Monday, October 19, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m., with Reverend June Boutwell, pastor of Zions Reformed United Church of Christ, officiating.



Burial will follow the service, with a committal service in the chapel, at Shenango Valley Cemetery in Greenville. Military honors will be provided by the Greenville American Legion Honor Guard.



Memorial contributions can be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter 94 Donation Road, Greenville, Pennsylvania, 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

