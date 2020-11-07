Daniel Jay Merten, Sr., Conneautville, PA

CONNEAUTVILLE, Pennsylvania – (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Jay Merten, Sr. went to be with the Lord November 4, 2020 while residing in Conneautville Pennsylvania.

He was born March 25, 1958 in Sharon Pennsylvania to James and Dorothy Merten.

In Daniels younger days he worked as a roofer. After an accident left him unable to continue to roof, he went on to be a bus driver, driving kids back and forth to school.

He enjoyed working on cars, baking, cooking but his greatest pleasure was fishing and hunting. He could fish for days being lost in time.

He leaves behind with many memories his mother, Dorothy Merten. Four sisters Pamela Donahue, Patricia Drazina, Rita Graham, and Edith Ladue. Two brothers Edwin and Robert Merten. Seven children Tina Grenier, Charlene Hyatt, Daniel Merten Jr, Heather Cantera, Dawn Barns, Amber Dahl, and Douglas Vantine. Twenty-five grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his father James J. Merten Sr. on April 10 1996 and his brother James J. Merten Jr. on June 13 1980.

No services are currently scheduled.

Arrangements are being handled by the Stephen J Sherman Funeral Home.

