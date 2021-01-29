Daniel Edward Peavy, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Edward Peavy, 71, of Vallejo, California, formerly of Masury, Ohio, passed over into the next life on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Danny to some, and Peavy to others, was born on March 2, 1949 to Charles C. Peavy, Sr. and Margaret Malloy Peavy in Sharon, Pennyslvania.

Daniel graduated from Brookfield High School in Brookfield, Ohio, class of 1968, where he was

an athlete who played defensive end in football, ran the hurdles in track and played basketball.

He liked cowboy movies and loved football. His favorite teams are the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mr. Peavy leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Veronica Peavy, of Youngstown, Ohio and Danielle Strozier of Sharon, Pennsylvania; stepdaughters, Brenda (Darold) Hopkins and Bridgett Davenport; stepsons, Johnny and Phillip Hill, McGarity Kimble and a Goddaughter, Vanessa Rose all of Vallejo, California; his sisters, Eldora “Bonnie” Peavy Johnson of DeSoto, Texas and Brenda Peavy of Alliance, Ohio; his aunts, Rosetta Wright of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Claretta “Sadie” Hooks of Cincinnati, Ohio; one sister-in-love, Mollie Peavy of Youngstown, Ohio; 27 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren and a host of family, friends and loved ones.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Margaret Peavy, Sr.; three brothers, Charles, Jr., Robert, Sr. and Alvin Peavy; three sisters, Punchy, Alberta and Sheryl “Speedie” Peavy; a half-brother and sister, Gus and Georgia May Peavy; a stepdaughter, Joereather Coleman; two grandsons, LeRon Montague and Derek Davenport and three granddaughters, Tauna Clark, Tazhta Davenport and Nikisha McCloud.

A private Home-going celebration, for family only, will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.

Mr. Peavy will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California with full military honors at a later date.

California COVID-19 protocols and guidelines will be enforced and all questions about any updated information should be attained from the funeral home at (707) 642-4459 | FAX: (707) 642-0865 | EMAIL: wiggins-knipp@sbcglobal.net.

A link for and information about streaming the private service will also be provided at a later date, so watch for this update.

Lastly, anyone wishing to send flower arrangements, please contact B&B Floral, 1049 Redwood

Street, Vallejo, CA 94590, (707) 552-8757, by email at bnbfloral@sbcglobal.net or on their website www.bandbfloral.com for they will be servicing the family.