Daniel E. Jones, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel E. Jones, age 55, of Chestnut Street, Jamestown passed away Saturday evening, December 28, 2019.



He was born in Columbus, Mississippi on May 7, 1964 a son of Frederick E. and Martha (Keck) Jones.

He was a 1982 graduate of Jamestown High School.

He was a member of Jamestown Presbyterian Church and Jamestown VFW Post #5424.

He was a volunteer at Jamestown Fire Department #89 where he was a life member, past chief and scuba diver.

Daniel is survived by his mother, Martha Jones and her companion, Bill Shimshock, of Jamestown; three daughters, Trista Wilkerson and her husband, Joseph, of Greenville, Grace Jones of Jamestown and Claire Jones of Jamestown; two brothers, David Jones of Jamestown and Daryl Jones and his wife, Stacy, of Geneva, Ohio; three grandchildren, Brooke, Nolan and Evan; his beloved dog Jinx and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by is father; maternal grandparents, Clair and Betty Keck; paternal grandparents, Evan and Lucille Jones and an uncle, Daniel Keck.



Calling hours will be on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. in Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jamestown Fire Department #89, P.O.Box 13, Jamestown, PA 16134 or Jamestown VFW Post #5424, P.O.Box 464, Jamestown, PA 16134.