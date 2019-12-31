Daniel E. Jones, Jamestown, PA

My Valley Tributes

December 28, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Daniel E. Jones, Jamestown, Pennsylvania - obit

More from MyValleyTributes

More from MyValleyTributes

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel E. Jones, age 55, of Chestnut Street, Jamestown passed away Saturday evening, December 28, 2019. 

He was born in Columbus, Mississippi on May 7, 1964 a son of Frederick E. and Martha (Keck) Jones.

He was a 1982 graduate of Jamestown High School.

He was a member of Jamestown Presbyterian Church and Jamestown VFW Post #5424.

He was a volunteer at Jamestown Fire Department #89 where he was a life member, past chief and scuba diver.

Daniel is survived by his mother, Martha Jones and her companion, Bill Shimshock, of Jamestown; three daughters, Trista Wilkerson and her husband, Joseph, of Greenville, Grace Jones of Jamestown and Claire Jones of Jamestown; two brothers, David Jones of Jamestown and Daryl Jones and his wife, Stacy, of Geneva, Ohio; three grandchildren, Brooke, Nolan and Evan; his beloved dog Jinx and many nieces and nephews. 

He was preceded in death by is father; maternal grandparents, Clair and Betty Keck; paternal grandparents, Evan and Lucille Jones and an uncle, Daniel Keck.

Calling hours will be on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. in Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown.   

Memorial contributions may be made to Jamestown Fire Department #89, P.O.Box 13, Jamestown, PA 16134 or Jamestown VFW Post #5424, P.O.Box 464, Jamestown, PA 16134.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com