Daniel E. Davis, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel E. Davis, formerly of Greenville died peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He lived the last years of his life at Avalon Springs Place where he was cared for with skill and kindness.

Dan was born on November 15, 1930, in Sharpsville.

Dan proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Bryce Canyon as an Electronics Mate from May 21, 1951 to March 2, 1955.

After his honorable discharge, he married his first wife, Ruth and became a loving father to three children.

He owned the ARCO station on Walnut Street in Sharpsville for several years before joining Barber’s Chemicals, where he delivered chemicals to water treatment facilities. Dan had a memorable sense of humor and smirk. He would often remark, “some men get the key to the executive bathroom, I have the keys to the whole d** sewage treatment plant.”

Dan loved a good road trip to local historical sites and also had a habit of making the appropriate animal sounds when driving past farm animals. This habit lives on in his children who spontaneously moo when they spot a cow.

Dan married his wife, Shirley, in 1985. He was devoted to Shirley and delighted in becoming dad to another set of (grown) children.

Dan is survived and loved by his children, Rachel Kinser (Bill), Jeff Davis (Sharon) and Meg Wheeler (Diana Karas), Susan Kovacik (Alan), John “Butch” Goblinger (Tina), Keith Goblinger (Nancy), Gary Goblinger, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded by his sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and James Cattron; brother, Bobby Davis and his soulmate, Shirley.

A celebration of life is planned for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Shenango Valley Cemetery in Greenville. Full military honors will be offered. The family requests that attendees wear masks and maintain appropriate social distance.

Donations may be made in memory of Dan Davis to Mercer County Historical Society, 119 Pitt Street, Mercer, PA 16137 or Saints Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 699 Stambaugh Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 W. Main Street, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

