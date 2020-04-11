Daniel E. Cantley, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel E. Cantley, age 62, entered into the bonds of eternal life Thursday, April 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born November 5, 1957 in Bellevue, Pennsylvania, the son of Daniel E. and Patricia June (Hayes) Cantley and had lived in the area since 1993, moving from Pennsylvania.

A hard worker with a heart of gold, Dan had worked for Industrial Timber and Land, Columbiana Motor Company and RAS Steel Fabricating.

He was an active member of White Memorial Wesleyan Methodist Church, where he could always be found lending a helping hand, either on a church workday, doing an odd job, or running an errand for someone.

He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors.

Precious memories of Dan live on with his beloved wife of nearly twenty-six years, Darlene (Berry) Cantley, whom he married June 11, 1994; one sister, Jacqueline Levin (Philip) of Arizona; two brothers, Samuel Cantley of Florida and Ron Cantley of Georgia and many cousins who loved him dearly.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

Because of the present health crisis, services are private.

Interment will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones.

Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.