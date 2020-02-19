Daniel “DJ” Ortello, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Dymond “Dime” Ortello, Sr. and Daniel “DJ” Ortello II will be held Friday February 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown.

Dymond “Dime” Ortello, Sr. and Daniel “DJ” Ortello II departed this life Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Dymond “Dime” Ortello, Sr. was born on February 8, 1986 and Daniel “DJ” Ortello II was born October 8, 1988, in Youngstown, Ohio to Judy Coston and Daniel Ortello, Sr.

Dymond attended The Rayen School and attended YSU majoring in business management. He was a entrepreneur and co-owner, with his brother of All-N-Ent Recording Studio. He loved spending time with his family, gambling and traveling. He was an avid San Francisco fan.

Daniel attended The Rayen School and graduated from Eastern Gateway Community College in 2018 earning a associate degree in exercise science. He was employed with Envision Human Services before starting a business with his brother All-N-Ent Recording Studio. He was a professional poker player and he loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed music, traveling and he was a avid Dallas Cowboy fan.

They were members of Christ Dwelling Place Ministry where Daniel was a deacon.

Dymond and Daniel leaves to cherish their memory their loving mother, Judy Coston; Curtis Elder and their grandmother, Bishop Alice Parkman; their siblings, Damon and Antwan Slocum, Denise Young; their nephew, Semaj Weatherly; their special aunt, Robin Ifft; a host of other relatives including special cousins, April Slocum and Loraine D Mckinnon.

Dymond leaves behind his children, Dymond Ortello, Jr. and Dymoneisha, Dymauni and his companion, India Wallace.

Daniel leaves behind a fiancé, Dre’Lynn Jacobs; his children, Na’Laiyah, Daniel III, JaVien Bailey and Jace Owens whom he reared.

Dymond and Daniel were preceded in death by their father, Daniel Ortello, Sr; their grandparents, Loraine Coston whom reared them, Robert Miller and their aunt, Le-Lani Ortello-Dandridge.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 21 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Interment will be in Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

