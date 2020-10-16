Daniel DiSalvo, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel DiSalvo, 68, of Greenville passed away Thursday October 15, 2020 in UPMC Presbyterian following a short illness.



Daniel was born July 25, 1952 to Anthony R. and Ninfa (Catalano) DiSalvo in Youngstown, Ohio.

He graduated from Greenville High School class of 1971.

On November 18, 1972 he married his wife, Joanne M. (Charles) DiSalvo who survives at home.

Daniel served honorably in the U.S. Army Reserves.

He worked for Damascus-Bishop Tube until his retirement.

He was past president and member of the Greenville Italian Home Club.

He enjoyed playing cards and traveling to casinos. Most important to him was spending time with his family especially his children and grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife, Joanne M. DiSalvo, daughter, Brandy (Dave Jr.) Little of Greenville, sons, Rob DiSalvo and partner Josh Seelbaugh of Grove City, Daniel “DJ” DiSalvo and partner Destiny, Jarred DiSalvo and partner Sammi, all of Greenville, grandchildren, Shayla Little and her fiancé Cameron Stacy, Carlene Little, and Peyton DiSalvo. Also surviving is sister, Joann (Les) Strader and brother, Anthony (Joanne) DiSalvo.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ross DiSalvo.



Private funeral services will be officiated by Rev. Christopher M. Barnes and burial will take place in St. Michaels Cemetery Greenville, Pennsylvania.



Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory LLC 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, PA 16148.

