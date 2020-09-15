Daniel Clair English, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Clair English, Sr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 27, 2020, while at the home of his daughter Nancy and son-in-law Paul Mace in Vero Beach, Florida. He was surrounded by his immediate family.

He was born January 2, 1927, at the Dixie Hotel in Ocala, Florida to Leopoldine (Mazourek) and Dudley English. When he was six years old his father died. During the Great Depression he lived with his grandmother Sallie English in Oil City, Pennsylvania. After his mother married Stanley Reese in 1934, he lived with them in Youngstown, Ohio.

Daniel enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 15 transitioning to active duty at the age of 16. He obtained the Technician fifth grade rank in the 61st Army 1st Calvary Division attached to the 112th Regimental Combat team. He served as a guard, mechanic, and on the decontamination squad. During World War II he served in New Guinea, the Philippine Islands, and Japan. He was awarded 3 Bronze Stars, the Good Conduct Ribbon, and the Philippine Liberation Victory Medal. He was honorably discharged December 24, 1945. In 2014 he was selected for the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

After his discharge from the Army he attended boilermaker school ultimately working as a boilermaker and structural ironworker for the United States Steel Corporation Ohio Works in Youngstown, Ohio. He worked there a total of 32 years until the plant closed. After that he worked for the Pinkerton Detective Agency until his retirement.

On July 19, 1946 he married Marie B. English in Cumberland, Maryland. They celebrated 73 years of marriage.

Daniel attended Chaney High School and was awarded his diploma at the age of 75. He attended Midwest Bible College in St. Louis, Missouri where he studied for the ministry. During his time as a full-time student he worked at the Veterans’ Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri as a nursing assistant to support his family. When the college moved to Kansas City he transferred to the Veterans’ Hospital near North Royalton, Ohio. He eventually moved back to Youngstown, Ohio and returned to work at US. Steel where he remained until their closure.

He served with Child Evangelism Fellowship and the Rescue Mission in Youngstown, Ohio. He was known for his tract ministry handing out the Daily Bread each month. He was known for his love of music singing as a church vocalist and with the Youngstown Civic Chorus. He taught Adult Sunday School and was active in the ministry of his local church. He became a marathon runner and was a member of the Youngstown Road Runners Club.

He helped care for his mother-in-law for five years prior to her death.

In 1989 he retired and moved to Riverview Mobile Home Park (now Pelican Bay), in Micco, Florida. He became a snow bird traveling every summer to Pymatuning Lake in Andover, Ohio.

He served as a volunteer with the Micco Volunteer Fire Department and the Riverview Mobile Home Park. He was known at the park as “Walkin Dan” for the miles he walked all over the neighborhood. He participated in Zumba and line dance classes. He was an avid fisherman.

Daniel leaves behind his five children, Daniel English, Jr. (Linda) of Lebanon, Ohio, Nancy Mace (Paul) of Vero Beach, Florida, David English (Susan) of Alpharetta, Georgia, James English (Rebecca) of Micco, Florida and Thomas (Amy) English of Port Orange, Florida. Daniel also leaves behind three siblings, Stanley Reese, Norman Reese and Dixie Lee Lester; sisters-in-law, Ella Mae Carrera (Anthony) and Dolores Campbell; 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and their families.

He was predeceased by his wife, Marie B English; mother, Leopoldine (Mazourek) Reese; father, Dudley English; stepfather, Stanley Reese; sister, Dolores Cruikshank and siblings, Harold English, William Reese and Ruth Bowers.

A celebration of life will be held at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Florida on Thursday, September 10,2020 at 1:30 p.m.

Arrangements are by the Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home of Vero Beach, Florida.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Samaritan’s Purse in honor of their father.

More stories from WKBN.com: