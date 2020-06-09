Daniel C. Dorman, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel C. Dorman, 63, of Youngsville, Pennsylvania formerly of Ellwood City died on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Rouse Warren County Home in Youngsville, Pennsylvania.

He was the son of the late Robert P. and Janice (Dick) Dorman and he was born in Limestone, Maine on May 22, 1957.

He is survived by his son, Tom Dorman and his wife, Jennifer, of Carrollton, Georgia; stepson, Brandley Nuttall and his wife, Jennifer, of Tidioute, Pennsylvania; stepdaughter, Jessica Nuttall of Tidioute, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; brother, Robert Dorman and his wife, Debra, of Youngsville, Pennsylvania and sister, Cathy Bonzo and her significant other, Charles R. Stevens, Sr., of Butler, Pennsylvania.

Dan attended Riverside High School, in Ellwood City and was a U.S. Army Veteran.

He was an avid sports fan, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Dorothy Bondarek.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. with funeral services following at 1:00 p.m. at the Turner Funeral Home, 500 6th Street, Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, with Pastor Dennis Arndt, officiating.

Interment will follow at Lillyville Church of God Cemetery in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

