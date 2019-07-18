Daniel “Buck” Duncan, Hanoverton, Ohio – Obituary

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel “Buck” Duncan, age 40, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

He was born September 17, 1978, in Salem, the son of Donald and Diane (Woodall) Duncan.

Daniel worked as a heavy equipment operator.

He enjoyed fishing with his dad, was a very talented tattoo artist and artist in general.

Survivors include his parents, Donald and Diane Duncan of Hanoverton; two daughters, Savannah Duncan and Braylynne Duncan of New Alexander and one child on the way in January; sister, Tonia Gray of Hanoverton; three brothers, Scott (Nicole) Duncan of Canal Fulton, Aaron Duncan and Dana Duncan, both of Salineville; grandmother, Violet Woodall of Salem; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves his girlfriend, Reva Martin of Hanoverton.

His grandfather, Richard Woodall, Sr. and stepmother, Janice “Cookie” Duncan preceded him in death.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Online condolences may be sent online to Daniel’s family at www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 19 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.