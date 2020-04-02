Daniel B. Brooks, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Daniel B. Brooks will be held Friday, April 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Brooks departed this life Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 4 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service.

Internment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

