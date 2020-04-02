Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Acton holding daily briefing
Closings and delays
There are currently 105 active closings. Click for more details.

Daniel B. Brooks, Youngstown, Ohio

My Valley Tributes

March 18, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Daniel B. Brooks, Youngstown, Ohio - obit
More from MyValleyTributes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Daniel B. Brooks will be held Friday, April 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Brooks departed this life Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 4 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service.

Internment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Daniel B Brooks

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com