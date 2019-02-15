Daniel Albert Toney Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Daniel Albert Toney, 66, of Trail Three, New Castle, died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

He was born December 24, 1952 in New Castle, the son of the late Albert and Ruby (Jacob) Toney.

Daniel was very artistic and he loved painting and writing poetry. He was a jeweler and was very creative making jewelry. He was also kind and giving.

He is survived by three sisters, Deanne Passaretti and husband, Edward, of Mars, Denise Fabek and husband, Mike, of Youngstown, Ohio and Debbie Cestrone of West Middlesex and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel following visitation. Father Kevin Long will be officiating.