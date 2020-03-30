Dana L. Berringer, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dana L. Berringer, 57, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring, Florida.

He was born August 7, 1962, in Youngstown, the son of Ronald and Shirley Smith Berringer.

Dana was a lifelong Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. He loved the beach and vacationed there often. You could usually find him in the garage tinkering and scratching lottery tickets and listening to his favorite band, Journey. He took great pride in his house and yard. Every year he looked forward to putting up Christmas decorations and continuously added to his collection.

He owned his own detailing business in Lake Placid for 15 years.

Dana is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Linda Fritzius Berringer; his son, Garrett Welch of Girard; his mother, Shirley Smith Berringer of Weathersfield; his in-laws, Harry and Marjorie Fritzius, Sr. of Lake Placid, Florida and Madeline Bosworth of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania and his stepchildren, Julie Harmon (Jim) of Waynesville, Missouri; Erik Bray of Whitefish, Montana and Jarod Bray (Celine) of Miami, Florida. He also leaves his stepgrandchildren, Kaelyn, Justin, Aidan, Madison and Isabo and his dog, Precious. Dana is also survived by his siblings, Darlene Berringer (Rick) of Warren; Danny Berringer (Elaine) of Girard; Donald Berringer (Chris) of Austintown; Ronald Berringer of Weathersfield and Joseph Berringer (Michelle) of Girard.

Dana was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Berringer; brother, David L Berringer and father-in-law, James Bosworth.

A celebration of life will be held in Ohio this summer.

