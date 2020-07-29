Dana Jessica Mack, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dana Jessica Mack, 51, of 1695 Timber Court, Niles, departed this life Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1:06 a.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born February 28, 1969 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Jesse James Mack and Phyllis Darlene Coles Watson, residing in the area for 42 years.

Ms. Mack was employed with Washington Square Nursing Home for one year as a nurse’s assistant, before retiring September 1999.

She was a 1987 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and received her Nursing Accreditation from TCTC.

She was a member of the North-Mar Church of the Christian.

She enjoyed reading, knitting and crocheting.

She leaves to mourn one son, Dennis Justice Thomas of Niles; three daughters, Ms. Sinead Cheyenne Thomas of Warren, Ms. Sereen Peace Thomas of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Ms. Stacey Sincere Faith Thomas of Niles; her father, Jesse James Mack of Palatka, Florida; two brothers, David J. (Charlotte) Mack of Niles and Antuan D. Mack of Youngstown; two sisters, Ms. Kelley A. Mack of Austin, Texas and Ms. Brittney S. Watson of Youngstown; one grandson, DaeVonte Adonis Edler of Warren and two granddaughters, Miss Layla Destiny Bennett and Miss Zakara C. Edler, both of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother; one brother, Kim D. Coles and two sisters, Miss Autumn Mack and Miss Lisa Mack.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel, with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., one hour prior to services.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

