POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale William Oliver, 92, of Poland, Ohio passed away peacefully on February 16, 2023 at the Hospice of the Valley Hospice House surrounded by his loved ones.

Dale was born to Ray and Alice (DePuy) Oliver on November 2, 1930 in Dart, Ohio.

He married Betty Best on June 26, 1954 and they celebrated 68 years of marriage on their last anniversary.



Dale served in the US Army from 1951-1953 and shortly after his discharge, moved from Marietta, Ohio to Youngstown, Ohio to work for Republic Steel Corporation. Dale was employed there in a variety of positions until 1984 when he retired. Following his retirement from the steel mill, he worked as a bus driver for 10 years for the Springfield Local School District. Dale and Betty were longtime vendors at Shaker Woods and Christmas in the Woods Festivals where they displayed and sold their wooden crafts and art.



Dale was a devoted member of the Calvary United Methodist Church in North Lima, Ohio where he served for many years in a number of leadership positions.



Community service was a central part of Dale’s life. Throughout the years he volunteered his time to a number of local organizations which include Junior Achievement, Boardman Businessmen Bowling League, Springfield Ruritan Club, Springfield Band Boosters, Little League and most recently South Range Council of Church and Community, where he has played a major role in their Food Bank program, distributing food to those in need. His passion for helping others was evident with the service and effort he devoted to this critically needed organization in our community.



Dale was a devoted family man and spent countless hours socializing and helping his family members. He is survived by his wife Betty (Best) Oliver of 68 years, his three children Kevin (Wendy) Oliver of Winston Salem, North Carolina, Julie Johnson of Youngstown, Ohio and Joyce (Dr. Ronald) Rogers of Petersburg, Ohio, and his two siblings Thelma Oliver of Devola, Ohio and Harold (Shirley) Oliver of North Jackson, Ohio. He also leaves eight grandchildren, Kevin (Holly) Oliver, Jr. of Tobaccoville, North Carolina, Kyle (Amy) Oliver of St. Louis, Missouri, Jennifer (Christoph) Martin of Columbiana, Ohio, Bobby (Ashley) Rogers of Boardman, Ohio, Dr. Kallie (Austin) Fischer of St. Charles, Missouri, Ronald, Jr. (Julianna) Rogers of New Springfield, Ohio, Brad (Katie) Johnson of Youngstown, Ohio and Chris (Elle) Johnson of Escondido, California and 13 great-grandchildren.



In addition to spending time with his family and volunteering in the community, Dale loved working in his garden, deer hunting in southern Ohio, wood working in his shop, and rooting for the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes. He also enjoyed gathering with family and friends and was always up for a spirited game of pinochle or euchre.



Dale will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the community. He will always be remembered for his hardworking, unassuming, dependable, and humble approach to life. Dale was always willing to lend a hand to those in need without any need for credit or accolades.



Friends and family are invited to call on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church in North Lima, Ohio. A service will follow at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Dale’s charity of choice, South Range Council of Church and Community, to help continue his food mission in our community.

Roberts Funeral Home in Wellsville is entrusted with Dale’s arrangements. You may send condolences online at www.robertsfuneralhomewellsville.com.