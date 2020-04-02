Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 103 active closings. Click for more details.

Dale Shaffer Ellis, Pulaski, PA

My Valley Tributes

March 27, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

PULASKI, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Shaffer Ellis, 79, of Pulaski, Pennsylvania, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, of natural causes on Friday, March 27, 2020 in Hubbard, Ohio.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 26, 1941 to the late Robert William and Edna Mae (Shaffer) Ellis.

He was a self-employed machinist and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

Dale is survived by his wife, Amy M. (Purdy) Ellis, who resides in Greenville; three daughters, Sara Purdy, Jessica Mae Austin and Monika Rose Esposito; a brother and a sister.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of: Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Dale Shaffer Ellis, please visit our Tribute Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com