Dale Shaffer Ellis, Pulaski, PA

PULASKI, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Shaffer Ellis, 79, of Pulaski, Pennsylvania, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, of natural causes on Friday, March 27, 2020 in Hubbard, Ohio.



He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 26, 1941 to the late Robert William and Edna Mae (Shaffer) Ellis.



He was a self-employed machinist and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.



Dale is survived by his wife, Amy M. (Purdy) Ellis, who resides in Greenville; three daughters, Sara Purdy, Jessica Mae Austin and Monika Rose Esposito; a brother and a sister.



