Dale R. Gorby, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale R. Gorby, 77, a longtime resident of Columbiana County, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland.

Dale was born December 5, 1942 in Middleton Township, Ohio, son of the late Wilbur and Florence McCoy Gorby.

He was a 1960 graduate of Beaver Local High School.

He was a member of East Fairfield United Methodist Church.

He was employed with PGT Trucking for 45 years as a driver and dispatcher before retiring in 2006. After retirement, he worked as a delivery driver for Lemon Tree Florist in Columbiana for eight years.

When not working, he enjoyed bowling, softball and most especially working outdoors caring for his yard.

Dale is survived by his wife of 47 years, Helen Hill Gorby; son, Scott Gorby; two daughters, Annette (Stephen) Welday and Melissa (Christopher) Oberle; brother, Sam (Pamela) Gorby; sister, Joyce Pethel; grandson, Michael (Melanie) Oberle; two great-grandchildren, Michael and Maddox and his faithful companion, Mandy Sue.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, February 24 at the East Fairfield United Methodist Church, 45675 SR 558, New Waterford, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 25 at the church with Rev. Deb Quillen officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made in Dales name to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Hospice House of Poland.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.