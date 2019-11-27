Dale Matthew Stubbs, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Matthew Stubbs, 71, of 1926 Ridge Road, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 3:23 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born July 24, 1948, in Warren, Ohio, the son of John Brogdon and Lillian Stubbs.

He was employed by the Packard Electric Corporation for 15 years as an Assembler. He also worked for the Republic Steel Corporation.

He enjoyed playing Chess.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1967-1969, receiving several honors.

He leaves to mourn two brothers, Michael Eugene Brogdon of Akron and Sheldon Maurice Brogdon of Warren; two sisters, Ms. Bonnie Brogdon and Ms. Denise Williamson both of Warren; was raised with, James (Helen) Stubbs of Blackstone, Virginia and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John J. Brogdon Jr. and James Lee Brogdon; three sisters, Ms. Rose Mary Brogdon, Ms. Jeanette “Pumpkin” Freeman and Ms. Carol “KK” Brogdon.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 2, 2019, at 12:00 noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to services 11:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 2938 Northwest Boulevard, Warren, Ohio, the home of his niece.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

