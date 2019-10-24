Dale M. Young, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dale M. Young, 63, of New Castle, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 19, 2019.



Born February 15, 1956 in New Castle, he was the son of Samuel Ivan Young and Dorothy J. (Korth) Young.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Victoria A. (Chrobak) Young, whom he married July 7, 1979.



Dale was a 1975 graduate of Lawrence County Vo-Tech and was employed with Jameson Memorial Hospital as a supply specialist.



Dale was a member of Victory Christian Center, Lowellville, Ohio, where he was active with the Victory Riders motorcycle group. His fondest memories were of riding his Can-Am motorcycle with the Victory Riders and telling others about Jesus.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother, Dorothy; brothers-in-law, Frank Chrobak and Anthony (Susan) Chrobak; sister-in-law, Mary (Ed) Frisbee; nephew, Joseph Chrobak; niece, Juliana Chrobak and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Margaret and Victor Chrobak.



He was preceded in death by his father and a brother-in-law, Tom Chrobak.



The family wishes to extend special thanks to Family Home Health and Three Rivers Hospice for their exceptional loving care and support.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Victory Christian Center, 3899 McCartney Road, Lowellville, OH 44436. A Going Home Service will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the church followed by a procession to Castle View Cemetery in New Castle. Pastors Jerry Beulah, Joe Thomas and Juan Rivera will all participate in the service.



Memorial Contributions can be made to the Victory Christian Center.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the R. Cunningham Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2429 Wilmington Road, New Castle.

