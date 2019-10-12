Dale J. Hall, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dale J. Hall, 53, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly, of natural causes on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

He was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on January 10, 1966 to Dale G. and Patricia O. (Chalmers) Hall.

Dale was a 1980 graduate of Greenville High School and was currently employed by GE Transportation in Grove City.

He was a Steelers fan who enjoyed watching WWE wrestling and spending time with his dogs. He especially loved spending time with his daughter, Megan. Together, they enjoyed many hours of hunting, shooting guns and archery, snowmobiling and going to dirt track races at Sharon Speedway, just to name a few.

Dale was married to Vicki L. (Axtell) Hall, who preceded him in death on January 12, 2018.

He is survived by: his mother, Patricia Hall of Greenville; three daughters, Megan Hall of Greenville, Becky Axtell of Transfer, and Amanda Carner and her husband, Andrew, of Sandy Lake and eight grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by his father, Dale G. Hall.

A memorial service will be held at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, with Rev. Kent Bell, pastor of Bethel Life Worship Center and Rev. David Glass, cousin, co-officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Rd., Greenville, PA, 16125. Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125