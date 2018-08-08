Dale J. Gjavor Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Dale J Gjavor, age 74, of Masury, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 6, 2018 in St. Joseph's Hospital, Warren Ohio.

Dale was born in Masury, Ohio,on December 17, 1943, the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Segada) Gjavor.

He graduated from Brookfield High school and enjoyed music, gardening, listening to old country music and tinkering with electronic devices.

He was employed as a custodian and bus driver at Brookfield Area School District and was also a millwright for Shenango Metal Craft.

Dale is survived by two sisters, Mary Ann Mustake and Gloria Matthews, both of Masury, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Lloyd Gjavor; a sister, Vivian Miller and a special friend, John Revale, whom he cared for.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 9, 2018 from 6:00- 8:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146

A blessing service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 10 at the funeral home with Fr. Matthew Ruyechan officiating.

Burial will folllow in Brookfield Cemetery Brookfield Township, Ohio.

Memorial Contributions may be made to th Keystone Blind Association, 3056 E. State Street, Hermitage PA 16148.

On-line condolences can be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

