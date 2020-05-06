Dale Hill, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Hill, 86, passed away unexpectedly May 3, 2020 at his home.

Dale was born November 11, 1933 in Meigs County, Ohio, son of the late Ira and Alice Theiss Hill.

He worked as a Roofer for M.E. Supply in Columbiana prior to retirement.

Dale is survived by four grandchildren, Alex and Chase Cook and Morgan and Max Hunt as well as a great grandchild, Cole Cook.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Hill, his parents and a twin brother, Gail Hill.

A private interment will be held at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

All other services will be private at this time.

Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Lord’s Blessing Food Pantry, 145 E. Main St. Washingtonville, Ohio.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.