Dale H. Dershimer, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Hutton Dershimer, 49, of Hazel Park, Michigan, formerly of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 23, 2019.

He was born December 25, 1969, in Chicago, a beloved son of Jack and Marjorie Dershimer.

Dale was a 1988 graduate of Greenville High School and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Art Direction at College for Creative Studies in Detroit.

Dale had worked as a food service runner at the Detroit Zoo. He was previously a Loge Level Manager/Hospitality Food & Beverage Manager at the famous Detroit Fox Theater. In 2001, Dale started his own business called DDI Enterprises where he provided craft services for local film and television productions.



He enjoyed the outdoors which included gardening, camping and canoeing with friends in upstate Michigan. Dale had many talents including drawing, painting and sculpting. He also was in a local band where he sang lead and played guitar.

Dale will be dearly missed by his brother, Drew Dershimer and his wife, Ericka, of Greenville; an uncle, Merton Hutton of Greenville; many cousins; as well as, an extended Detroit Family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125 or Madison Heights Animal Control, 802 Ajax Drive, Madison Heights, MI 48071.

A celebration of life service will be held in Detroit on Saturday, September 28, 2:00 – 10:00 p.m.

A private burial will take place at the Shenango Valley Cemetery in Greenville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.