Dale Clinton Reimer, Niles, Ohio – Obituary

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Clinton Reimer, 60, of Niles and formerly of California, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 6:58 p.m. in his home.

He was born Sunday, September 28, 1958, in Norwalk, California, the son of Donald and Charlotte Erney Reimer.

Dale worked in California since finishing high school with Zwick Energy Research as a plant manager and after moving to Ohio he was a pipe fitter and welder for Munroe, Inc.

He loved to fish and was a big San Diego Chargers and Anaheim Angels fan. He had a love for all sports. He played hockey in California and shot darts for the South Bridge Bulls out of Youngstown. He loved his family very much and always wanted them to know that.

He is survived by his mother, Charlotte of Anaheim, California; his companion of many years, Deborah A. Racz of Niles; two brothers, Mark Reimer of Anderson, Idaho and Kurt (Patricia) Reimer of Sheridan, Michigan; a sister, Dawn (Dean) Garcia of Anaheim and by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Dale was preceded in death by his father and a sister-in-law, Maura Reimer.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 8, 2019 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, where a memorial service will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 8.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Online condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.