Dale A. Miller, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dale A. Miller, age 77, of College Ave., Greenville, passed away Monday evening, November 2, 2020 in UPMC Hamot Erie, as the result of complications due to COVID-19.

He was born in Butler, Pennsylvania on September 17, 1943 to Charles and Dortha (Cullen) Miller.

Dale attended Slippery Rock High School.

He retired from Trinity Industries and had been previously been employed for 29 years at Universal Refactories Corp.

Dale was a member of Christian Assembly Church, Greenville and his hobbies included woodworking, hunting and fishing and watching Professional Wrestling and MMA.

On February 20, 1965 he married the former Bonnie B. Sawhook, she survives. Also survivng are two daughters; Misty M. Davis and her husband Scott and Stacey S. Owen and her husband Mark, all of Greenville, two sisters; Leila McDowell of Grove City and Norma Stoops of Portersville, five grandchildren; Scotty Davis, Taylor Davis, Joshua Owen, Alexis Owen and Blake Owen and two great-grandchildren; Daisy Thompson and Kabella Thompson.

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Christian Assembly Church, 111 Main St., Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.r 366-368 S. Main St.r Greenville.

