Daisy B. West, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held for Daisy B. West, 101, who passed away on August 21, 2019.

Daisy was born in Braxton County, West Virginia, on August 28, 1917, a daughter of William and Ida May (Leeseburg) Davis.

She married her husband Fred West in 1935, and moved to the Youngstown area in 1955.

Daisy worked as a seamstress at both Mitchell’s Dry Cleaning and Weisenbaugh’s Men’s Store.

She enjoyed reading, sewing, crocheting, playing cards and bingo. Mrs. West of the Baptist faith.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children Fred (Linda) West of Hubbard, Ronald (Sandra) West of Boardman and Sandra Price of Hendersonville, Tennessee; many grandchildren and great grandchildren- all who will miss her dearly.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Fred West; daughter-in-law Laura West, son-in-law Ryan Price, three grandchildren Johnny, Freddie and Michele West; a great-granddaughter Cassie West and her eight siblings

The West family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

