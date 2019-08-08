Cyrus A. Todd, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cyrus Alexander Todd, 71, of West State Street, New Castle, died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Quality Life Services New Castle.

He was born February 28, 1948 in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Elmer and Bertha (Myers) Todd.

Mr. Todd was a certified nurse’s aide and a Navy veteran of Vietnam.

He enjoyed watching old movies, going to the flea market and collecting everything.

He is survived by one sister, Cora Davies of New Castle; one brother, Thomas Todd of Roxbury and his stepson, Jimmy Jones.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Elmer, Larry and William Todd.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel in New Castle.

